State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $240.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

