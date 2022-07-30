State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 174 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 78.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $112.47 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

