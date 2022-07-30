State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

