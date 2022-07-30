S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 150,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $376.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

