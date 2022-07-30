Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

IPF opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.16) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £214.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.99.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.52%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About International Personal Finance

In related news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($28,554.22).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

