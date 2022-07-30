Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

