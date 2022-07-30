Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Saputo stock opened at C$31.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at C$236,269.23. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

