Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $97,310,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

