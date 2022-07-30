Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PetMed Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.