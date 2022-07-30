Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raised by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

