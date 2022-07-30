Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 257,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after buying an additional 246,419 shares during the period.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

