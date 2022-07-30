Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APD. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.23 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

