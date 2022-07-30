Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “House Stock”

Shore Capital cut shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) to a house stock rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.94) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.13).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.29. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £491.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

