ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $52.02 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

