Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $201,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.