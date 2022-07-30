O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $703.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.46.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

