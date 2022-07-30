Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 195 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 186.90 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 401 ($4.83). The company has a market cap of £175.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,026.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.91.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

About Motorpoint Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.