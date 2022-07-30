Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $949.81

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.81 ($11.44) and traded as high as GBX 956 ($11.52). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 927 ($11.17), with a volume of 3,502 shares.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £528.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,648.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 949.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £304.30 ($366.63). In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($1,973.31). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £304.30 ($366.63). Insiders bought 247 shares of company stock valued at $225,355 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.