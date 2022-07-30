MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

MELI opened at $813.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

