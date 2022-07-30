McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.35 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.