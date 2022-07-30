Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $12,533,685 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

