KeyCorp Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

NYSE:BYD opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

