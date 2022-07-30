Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomura in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Nomura’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nomura had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.