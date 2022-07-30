IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.88. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 306,974 shares changing hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.77.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

