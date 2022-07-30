iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $30,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20.

