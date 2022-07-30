Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 13,964 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.