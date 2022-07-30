Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Global Ports Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The stock has a market cap of £54.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
