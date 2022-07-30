Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Global Ports Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The stock has a market cap of £54.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

