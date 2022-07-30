GFG Capital LLC Acquires 8,280 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

