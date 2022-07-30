General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.