GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.71

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 543.71 ($6.55) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($5.84). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.10), with a volume of 612,631 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.65) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.14).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 473.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.22), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($457,780.12). In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche bought 11,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($59,700.00). Also, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.22), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($457,780.12).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

