FY2022 EPS Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for GDS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GDS stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

