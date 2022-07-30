First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCF. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.82 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

