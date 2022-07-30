Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $722,808,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ferguson by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after buying an additional 639,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after buying an additional 625,003 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.25) to £103.65 ($124.88) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($153.61) to GBX 8,930 ($107.59) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.46) to £130 ($156.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.46. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

