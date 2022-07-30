Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,365 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ferrari worth $55,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $89,449,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 215,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,694,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.52. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

