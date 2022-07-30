Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

ENB opened at $44.93 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

