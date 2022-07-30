DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DT Midstream by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.