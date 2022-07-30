Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

