Critical Contrast: Bridgetown (BTWN) & The Competition

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bridgetown to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.15 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.81

Bridgetown’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgetown and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 109 584 918 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.82%. Given Bridgetown’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 32.17% -20.06% 3.40%

Summary

Bridgetown peers beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bridgetown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.