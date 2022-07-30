Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Concentrix worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,637,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

