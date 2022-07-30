Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,612 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,029 shares of company stock valued at $83,989,305 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

