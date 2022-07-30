Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

