Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,755 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.
Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
