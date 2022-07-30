Comerica Bank Sells 139,749 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 139,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 71,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

