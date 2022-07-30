Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 3,245 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.