Comerica Bank Acquires 455 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of ScanSource worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ScanSource by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 243,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

ScanSource Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.



