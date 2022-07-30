ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

