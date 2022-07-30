Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

