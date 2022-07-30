Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.