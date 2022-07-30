Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

