Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,218,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

